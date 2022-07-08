UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's UN Envoy Pays Tributes To 'valiant' Burhan Wani On His Martyrdom's 6th Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 08:52 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, has paid tributes to "valiant" Burhan Wani on the 6th anniversary of his martyrdom, calling him as a symbol of courage, unwavering commitment and just freedom struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

Wani was killed by Indian security forces at a house in occupied Kashmir's Kokernag area in 2016"This day the Kashmiris and the People of Pakistan reaffirm that they would continue their freedom struggle against the Indian oppression and occupation for the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions," he said in a statement.

