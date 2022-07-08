UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's UN Envoy Pays Tributes To 'valiant' Burhan Wani On His Martyrdom's 6th Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Burhan Wani on his martyrdom's 6th anniversary

Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, has paid tributes to "valiant" Burhan Wani on the 6th anniversary of his martyrdom, calling him as a symbol of courage, unwavering commitment and just freedom struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, has paid tributes to "valiant" Burhan Wani on the 6th anniversary of his martyrdom, calling him as a symbol of courage, unwavering commitment and just freedom struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

Wani was killed by Indian security forces at a house in occupied Kashmir's Kokernag area in 2016"This day the Kashmiris and the People of Pakistan reaffirm that they would continue their freedom struggle against the Indian oppression and occupation for the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations 2016

Recent Stories

'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry n ..

'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

1 minute ago
 Shaheed Burhan Wani imbibed new spirit in resistan ..

Shaheed Burhan Wani imbibed new spirit in resistance movement in IIOJK by sacrif ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-Indiana Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Fo ..

Ex-Indiana Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force Against 3 Persons - US Jus ..

1 minute ago
 UK Police Find Opposition Party Leader Not Guilty ..

UK Police Find Opposition Party Leader Not Guilty of Breaking COVID-19 Rules Bac ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run ..

Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run for New Tory Leader, Prime Mi ..

31 minutes ago
 Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Tu ..

Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Turbine With EU Due to Sanctions ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.