ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan's unique geographical location and investment friendly regime offered good business avenues to the businessmen to explore opportunities in the country.

In a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Argentina, Ivan Ivanissevich, who paid farewell call on President at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president underscored the need to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries, as it was not commensurate with its actual potential.

He congratulated the ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Argentina enjoy friendly and cordial relation characterized by cooperation at international fora and shared perceptions and understanding on most major global and regional issues," the president said.

He called for further strengthening the bilateral relations for mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The president urged the Argentinean businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and benefit from the investment friendly policies of Pakistan in areas like oil and gas exploration, agriculture and energy, apart from the projects being executed along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He hoped that Argentina would extend its support for signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and MERCOSUR, Southern Common Market.

The ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for his pleasant stay in Pakistan and hoped that bilateral relations between the two countries would further strengthen in the days to come.