Pakistan’s Unwavering Solidarity Fuels Kashmir’s Resistance: Altaf Hussain Wani

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and Senior Vice Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, on Tuesday lauded Pakistan’s enduring support for the people of Kashmir, stating that it has kept the resistance movement alive in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking in a video message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Wani emphasized that February 5 is symbolic, but Pakistan’s solidarity with Kashmir has remained steadfast for over seven decades.

"It is because of this moral and diplomatic support, because of the people of Pakistan standing behind Kashmiris, and because of Pakistanis across the globe raising their voices against Indian occupation and atrocities, that our struggle continues," he said.

Wani highlighted the deep bond between the two, stating, "Kashmiris chant, 'We are Pakistanis, and Pakistan is ours,' just as Pakistan declares, 'We are Pakistan, and Kashmir is ours.

'"

Observing this day, he stressed, is Pakistan’s way of sending a clear message to the world: "We will not leave the people of Kashmir alone. Pakistan stands by them in their struggle for the right to self-determination."

He also acknowledged the role of Pakistan’s foreign missions in raising awareness about human rights violations in IOK and advocating for the implementation of long-pending UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Despite India's oppressive measures post-August 5, 2019, including restrictions on resistance, freedom of expression, and political activities, Wani noted that voices across the globe are growing louder in support of Kashmir’s cause.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I thank Pakistan and its people for their unwavering solidarity with Kashmir."

