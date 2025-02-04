Pakistan’s Unwavering Support Keeps Kashmir Cause Alive: Mushtaq Hussain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Syed Mushtaq Hussain, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Azad Kashmir and Pakistan Chapter), has said that Pakistan remains the unwavering advocate, ambassador, and protector of the Kashmiri people.
Talking to APP, Mushtaq stated that since the very beginning, Pakistan has extended steadfast support to the Kashmir cause through all possible means."
Mushtaq Hussain highlighted that millions have sacrificed their lives to keep the Kashmir freedom movement alive, including thousands from Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.
The sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers and officers who have fallen victim to Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) are also part of this ongoing struggle.
He emphasized that Kashmiris will never forget these selfless contributions.
Mushtaq Hussain remarked that February 5 serves as a day to renew the commitment to the Kashmir cause. "We are grateful to Pakistan and its people for their unwavering support and assistance, and we hope this solidarity continues in the future," he told APP.
Mushtaq further noted that the world is now recognizing India as a force of unrest in the region, posing a threat to neighboring countries. Therefore, he urged Pakistan and other nations to adopt a collective approach and formulate a joint strategy to counter India’s expansionist ambitions.
