UrduPoint.com

Pakistan’s Upper House Condemn Mob Attack On Sri Lankan Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:54 PM

Pakistan’s upper house condemn mob attack on Sri Lankan citizen

The resolution moved by the Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem reiterates that extremism is condemnable in all its forms and manifestations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) The Senate today (Friday) unanimously passed a resolution condemning the shameful act of mob attack on Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

The resolution was moved by the Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem.

The resolution reiterated that extremism is condemnable in all its forms and manifestations.

It said the unfortunate incident of gruesome brutality reflects the mind of extremist elements that exists in our society, which has not only tarnished the peaceful image of Pakistan but also Islam.

The resolution said this brutality is sheer violation of the spirit, principles, teachings and injunctions of Islam, the practices of Holy Prophet (PUBH), moral and human values, constitution and laws of Pakistan and customs and norms of our society.

The House, in the resolution, expressed its deepest sympathy with the family of Priyantha Kumara and echoed the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at national level over this brutal and shameful incident.

The resolution demanded immediate punishment of not only the culprits involved in instigating and killing of Priyantha Kumara but also those involved in similar violent incidents in the past.

In his remarks, the Chair said he will send a delegation of the senators to Sri Lanka to personally hand over the copy of this resolution to the family of Priyantha Kumara and express condolence with the family.

Winding up the discussion on a motion regarding the mob atttack on Sri Lanka citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said all the segments of the society strongly condemned the mob attack. He said Malik Adnan, who tried to save Priyantha Kumara, is the real face of islam and the country. He said Malik Adnan was given an award for his brave action.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 3pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Resolution Senate Sri Lanka Sialkot Moral Family All

Recent Stories

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

3 minutes ago
 Islam, humanity nothing to do with Sialkot's incid ..

Islam, humanity nothing to do with Sialkot's incident: Senate told

8 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made during ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made during Christmas: CPO

8 minutes ago
 Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting S ..

Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting Suspect in Los Angeles - Police

21 minutes ago
 UKs Johnson Urges People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine i ..

UKs Johnson Urges People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine in Christmas Message

21 minutes ago
 No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressur ..

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.