Pakistan’s upper house condemn mob attack on Sri Lankan citizen

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) The Senate today (Friday) unanimously passed a resolution condemning the shameful act of mob attack on Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

The resolution was moved by the Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem.

The resolution reiterated that extremism is condemnable in all its forms and manifestations.

It said the unfortunate incident of gruesome brutality reflects the mind of extremist elements that exists in our society, which has not only tarnished the peaceful image of Pakistan but also Islam.

The resolution said this brutality is sheer violation of the spirit, principles, teachings and injunctions of Islam, the practices of Holy Prophet (PUBH), moral and human values, constitution and laws of Pakistan and customs and norms of our society.

The House, in the resolution, expressed its deepest sympathy with the family of Priyantha Kumara and echoed the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at national level over this brutal and shameful incident.

The resolution demanded immediate punishment of not only the culprits involved in instigating and killing of Priyantha Kumara but also those involved in similar violent incidents in the past.

In his remarks, the Chair said he will send a delegation of the senators to Sri Lanka to personally hand over the copy of this resolution to the family of Priyantha Kumara and express condolence with the family.

Winding up the discussion on a motion regarding the mob atttack on Sri Lanka citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said all the segments of the society strongly condemned the mob attack. He said Malik Adnan, who tried to save Priyantha Kumara, is the real face of islam and the country. He said Malik Adnan was given an award for his brave action.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 3pm.