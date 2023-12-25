(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The three-day Drama Festival wrapped up that showcased a tapestry of performances, highlighting the talent of diverse theatre groups that not only provided quality entertainment but also delivered powerful messages through impeccable acting, dialogue delivery, and script techniques at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The three-day Drama Festival wrapped up that showcased a tapestry of performances, highlighting the talent of diverse theatre groups that not only provided quality entertainment but also delivered powerful messages through impeccable acting, dialogue delivery, and script techniques at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

In a dazzling finale, the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) concluded its three-day drama festival, a kaleidoscope of performances that left audiences enchanted.

The event featured spirited presentations by student groups from Makhluf University, BNU Lahore, Nast Dramatic Club, Quaid-e-Azam Dramatic Club, and Team Master, Director PR Dr Bilal Karim said.

A Glimpse into the Festivities, the cultural extravaganza unfolded with Makhlaf University's student groups presenting a delightful mix of stand-up comedy and Sufi dance. NUST Dramatic Club took center stage with a captivating play, while Quaid-e-Azam Dramatic Club infused humour through stand-up comedy, while BNU Lahore added a rhythmic touch with a mesmerizing dance performance, and Team Master delivered a compelling play.

The star-studded event was graced by Sadia Hayat Khan, a prominent television artist, model, compere, and producer, who adorned the role of the chief guest. With her seasoned presence, she added a touch of glamour and prestige to the festivities.

The climax of the festival saw the distribution of prizes to the outstanding performers, marking their achievements in this artistic spectacle. The first, second, and third-place winners were acknowledged and applauded by Sadia Hayat Khan, who recognized and admired the exceptional talent on display.

The festival took a unique turn with students presenting spontaneous sketches on topics suggested by the audience, fostering an interactive and engaging atmosphere. This not only showcased the versatility of the participants but also kept the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Tamasha, a collaborative effort between the Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, featured thought-provoking plays by 23 university students and theatre groups. The festival served as a melting pot for drama, acting, and cultural dances, with participants hailing from various universities and colleges across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, beyond entertainment, the festival aimed to promote healthy activities among the youth, reinvigorating the concept of theatre in the twin cities. With a theme centered around peace, love, and harmony, the event succeeded in bringing alive the cultural vibrancy of Pakistan's capital.

In the grand finale, the three-day drama festival emerged as a theatrical triumph, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Pakistan.

The vibrant performances, the star-studded presence, and the enthusiastic audience participation collectively painted a picture of artistic excellence and cultural celebration. As the curtains closed on this spectacular event, it left behind memories of laughter, contemplation, and a renewed appreciation for the rich tapestry of Pakistan's theatrical prowess.

\778