UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Victory, Triumph Of Kashmiris: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan's victory, triumph of Kashmiris: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK), a case has been registered against students of the Government Medical College and Sher Kashmir Medical College for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory in T 200 World Cup match.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan's victory was victory of Kashmiris, why should not they celebrate, Chaudhry Fawad remarked.

Fawad said such inhuman tactics of Modi regime has increased the hope of freedom in Kashmiri masses.

The minister tagged a news item on AlJazeera tv website stating that police in Indian-administered Kashmir have filed criminal cases under a stringent anti-terror law against the students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the T20 World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Police Jammu Criminals TV Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Nigerian Minister of Foreign ..

UAE Ambassador meets Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

20 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

3 hours ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.