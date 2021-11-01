(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK), a case has been registered against students of the Government Medical College and Sher Kashmir Medical College for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory in T 200 World Cup match.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan's victory was victory of Kashmiris, why should not they celebrate, Chaudhry Fawad remarked.

Fawad said such inhuman tactics of Modi regime has increased the hope of freedom in Kashmiri masses.

The minister tagged a news item on AlJazeera tv website stating that police in Indian-administered Kashmir have filed criminal cases under a stringent anti-terror law against the students of two medical colleges in the region for celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the T20 World Cup.