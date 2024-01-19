(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Vietnam Samina Mehtab on Friday met with her Lao counterpart Khamphao Ernthavanh.

Khamphao Ernthavanh has now been accredited to Pakistan, the embassy wrote on its X account.

In the meeting, they took an overview of the bilateral relationship and discussed the proposals to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Laos.