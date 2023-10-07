Open Menu

Pakistan’s Voices Concerns At Unfolding Situation In Middle East

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Pakistan on Saturday while voicing concerns about the human cost of the escalating situation in the Middle East, called on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

“A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it was reiterated.

