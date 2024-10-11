Open Menu

Pakistan's Weather To Take A Pleasant Turn From Oct 20: Chief Meteorologist

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Friday predicted a significant temperature drop starting October 20, with cooler nights expected in the coming weeks.

Talking to a private news channel, Sarfraz said that the mercury will take a notable dip, bringing relief from the prevailing warm weather, however for the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to remain dry with light breezes.

Furthermore, he said that most areas of Sindh will experience hot and dry weather; however, light rain with dust storms and thunder may occur in places like Tharparkar and Jamshoro today.

Sardar Sarfraz has advised citizens to adopt necessary precautions as the weather is expected to change, adding, we advise citizens to take necessary precautions, especially the elderly and vulnerable populations.

The pleasant weather forecast is also expected to boost Pakistan's tourism industry, he said, adding, the cooler weather will make outdoor activities more enjoyable.

