Pakistan's Withdrawal From FATF (FATA) Gray List Is Admirable&Big Diplomatic Success.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 01:35 PM

Pak Army, Law enforcement agencies and the state deserve congratulations for strictly implementing all the recommendations and restrictions of FATF, getting out of the gray list will lead to stability in the economy. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 OCT, 2022) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan while discussing the withdrawal from the Financial Action Task Force said that today has brought hope for the bright future of Pakistan.This decision is very important for the sustainability of Pakistan's economy.

He said that in the light of the decision, positive progress will be seen in global trade growth and other matters including LC of international banks.

He further said that the state of Pakistan deserves congratulations for strictly implementing all the recommendations and restrictions of FATF. Pakistan Army, especially the current Army Chief, had set up a special cell at the level of Major General to monitor FATF matters out of personal interest.

