Pakistan's Witnesses 46 % Reduction In Accidents On National Highways & Motorways

The road safety initiatives of the government are bearing to improve as Pakistan has witnessed a 46 percent reduction in accidents on National Highways and Motorways during the last two years

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 )

Approximately 1.3 million people die across the world each year in a road accident while nearly 25,000 people die each year in Pakistan in road crashes.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police, they have prepared plans and set targets to bring further improvement in their working and reduce road accidents through road safety campaigns.

Moreover, Motorway police have also found lost valuables including cash and gold ornaments and handed them over to their owners while 275 children were also reunited with their families during the period mentioned.

Motorway Police are also providing assistance, counseling, and guidance to people on National Highways.

It merits mentioned here that effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying high standards of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism.

He said that from August 14, 2021, the working hours of the NHMP drivers licensing authority will be extended beyond routine official working timings for the convenience of the public and will remain open including weekends.

