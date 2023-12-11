Pakistan’s wonderful global mountain tourism destination: MD PTDC

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab ur Rehman Rana on Monday highlighted the country’s potential as a global mountain tourism destination with its diverse landscapes, rich heritage, and archeological sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab ur Rehman Rana on Monday highlighted the country’s potential as a global mountain tourism destination with its diverse landscapes, rich heritage, and archeological sites.

Addressing the sustainable mountain tourism conference in connection with International Mountain Day organized by PTDC in collaboration with Hashoo Group and Lakeshore City at the Pakistan National Council of Arts here, he said the day highlights the crucial role that mountains play in our lives and the need to protect them.

He further said that this year, the theme of Mountain Day is Restoring Mountain Ecosystems. Mountains cover around 27 percent of the Earth's land surface and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. As the water towers of the world, they supply freshwater to almost half of humanity.

MD PTDC emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing tourism development in mountain areas, intending to catalyze economic growth and employment opportunities.

He stated that the fast melting of our glaciers has enhanced the Climate change threats and changed the pattern of flow of water in the country’s rivers, and fast-rising temperatures are forcing mountain species and the people that depend on these ecosystems to adapt or migrate.

Focused on the theme "Restoring Mountain Ecosystems," the conference served as a platform for insightful discussions and initiatives. It featured two enlightening panel discussions. The first, themed "Restoring Mountain Ecosystems," saw the participation of representatives from IUCN Pakistan, WWF Pakistan, IWMB, and the Ministry of Climate Change.

The second discussion, centering on "Sustainable Mountain Tourism Development," brought together senior figures from the private sector and relevant government departments.

Panelists emphasized the critical importance of restoring mountain ecosystems for environmental equilibrium, shedding light on the escalating threats posed by climate change and human activities. The discussions emphasized the role of collective efforts, stressing that ecosystem restoration not only safeguards biodiversity and protects endangered species but also ensures the resilience of communities dependent on mountain resources.

As part of the festivities, PTDC hosted the 'Salam Pakistan' photography and short tourism documentary film competitions, emphasizing the intrinsic link between vibrant mountain ecosystems and sustainable tourism.

In conclusion, the conference celebrated the creative contributions of the 'Salam Pakistan' competition winners, distributing well-deserved cash prizes and awards among top mountaineers including Nazir Sabir, Shehroze Kashif, Naila Kiyani, Sirbaz Khan, Ashraf Aman, Sajid Ali Sadpara and Abid Sadpara while two more awards were distributed among Ghulraz Ghauri and Discover Pakistan for the promotion of tourism in the country.

The event served as a resounding call to action, rallying stakeholders to collectively preserve the delicate balance of mountainous ecosystems for a sustainable future. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov also participated as a guest in the event.