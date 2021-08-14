(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that Pakistan is a resources rich country while our human resource is very important because majority of population of the country comprises youth aged around 35 years, which is, he termed as a big strength.

He said this while talking to media after visiting the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of Independence day here.

Ali Haider Zaidi said that Pakistan is enriched with the resources like mountains, forest, sea, and desert and most importantly the human resource.

He said that we only need to improve governance to use this young human resource for development and progress of the country. Efforts are being made to improve the governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said that every countryman should also plant a sapling in connection with the plantation campaign, which is also theme of this Independence Day.

Plantation can help us to address the issue of climate change, he added.

The Maritime Affairs Minister also greeted the 75th Independence Day to the countrymen and said we celebrate the Independence Day on every August 14, to remember the day when we got an independent homeland.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan is gift of Allah to all of us and called upon all the countrymen to think that what they can do for their country.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that instead of thinking what we got from Pakistan, we should think about what we can do for country.

He told a questioner that all ongoing development projects launched by the Federal government will be completed.

Earlier, the Syed Ali Haider Zai along with Advisor to Prime Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Molvi, Member of Sindh Assembly PTI's MPA Jamal ud din Siddiqui and other notables visited the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the great leader on Independence Day.