A delegation of young professionals from Pakistani media arrives here to attend a seminar, visit media houses and historical places in the Chinese capital and other cities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of young professionals from media arrives here to attend a seminar, visit media houses and historical places in the Chinese capital and other cities.

The members of the delegation from Pakistan Television Corporation, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and other related organizations will participate in different activities, visit media houses and historical places to understand China's rapid development and Chinese culture.

During the seminar, they will attend lectures on China's national conditions, development and innovation, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the building of a community with a shared future between China and Pakistan.

The delegation will be briefed on poverty alleviation and reduction in China and international news coverage by mainstream media.

The delegation is visiting China at a time when the Chinese nation is preparing for 70th anniversary of founding of Peoples Republic of China.