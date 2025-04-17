Pakistan’s Youngest Taekwondo Champion Honored With “Hamaray Heroes” Award By PSL
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In a moment of national pride, Ayesha Ayaz, Pakistan’s youngest and most decorated Taekwondo champion, was honored with the prestigious “Hamaray Heroes” Award during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.
The award celebrates unsung heroes across the country, and this year, it spotlighted a young athlete whose achievements are rewriting the narrative of female sports in Pakistan—especially in regions where opportunities for women remain limited.
Hailing from Swat, a region where girls’ participation in sports is still rare, Ayesha Ayaz has broken barriers and made history.
An international gold medalist and a beacon of resilience, Ayesha’s Taekwondo journey is nothing short of extraordinary.
She has proudly represented Pakistan on various international platforms—clinching a Bronze Medal in Dubai (2019), a Gold Medal in Fujairah (2020), a Gold and Silver Medal in Thailand (2023), and continuing her victorious streak in 2024 with a Bronze and two Silver Medals in Bangkok. She also secured a commendable 5th position in Qatar.
To date, Ayesha has earned more than 120 awards at national and international levels, including the “Proud of Pakistan Award 2024,” the “Metrix Pakistan Award 2024,” and the “Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award‘’ presented by the Government of KP in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan.
Speaking to APP, Ayesha expressed deep gratitude, humility and said she feel so honored to receive the Hamaray Heroes Award.
This is Pakistan’s most prestigious recognition for someone like me who started from a small town in Swat, with a big dream.
"I dedicate this award to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who are going through a difficult time. My prayers and strength are with them," she added.
With emotion in her voice, Ayesha added “I want every young girl in Pakistan, especially those in remote and tribal areas, to know that nothing is impossible. If I can do it, so can you. All it takes is belief, hard work, and faith in Allah,".
She also extended her heartfelt thanks to those who have supported her along the way.
“I am especially thankful to Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, for always believing in me and recognizing my potential early on. Thank you to Mr. Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, Mr. Aftab Ahmad, CEO of Assort Tech, and the honorable Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, for their continuous support and encouragement. You all have helped me dream bigger.”
She emphasized the need for more investment in women’s sports and sports infrastructure in underdeveloped areas.
“We need more platforms and resources for young athletes, especially girls. Talent is everywhere—in every corner of Pakistan. We just need to support it, nurture it, and believe in it. I will continue to represent my country with pride and keep working hard to bring more medals home.”
Ayesha Ayaz’s recognition at a major national event like the PSL not only shines a light on her individual brilliance but also serves as a powerful reminder of the untapped potential that exists within Pakistan’s youth.
Her story is not just about sports—it’s about breaking stereotypes, dreaming big, and making a difference.
