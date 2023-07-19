Open Menu

Pakistan's Youth Always Excelled Whenever Given Opportunities: PM

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the country's youth always proved their mettle at the international level whenever provided the right opportunities.

In a tweet, he mentioned his yesterday's launch of a youth sports initiative programme aimed at converging the energies of youth towards a positive direction.

PM Sharif expressed confidence that youth would excel under the patronage of the Prime Minister's Youth Sports Initiative.

He pointed out the shortage of facilities for sportsmen in the country to compete in the games at the international level.

The programme would promote sports across the country through the training of talented youth, he added.

The prime minister hoped that future governments would ensure the continuity of the programme in best interest of the youth.

Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier launched multiple initiatives for promoting sports culture and welfare of the sports persons including the Rs 5 billion Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund with seed money of Rs 5 billion.

The other initiatives include the soft launch of the first dedicated Sports University, the Elite Sportspersons Development Programme and the e-sports development programme.

