UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Youth Bulge To Prove A Big Factor In Economic Growth: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan's youth bulge to prove a big factor in economic growth: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan's youth bulge had a high potential of contributing to the country's economic growth and stressed the importance of also mainstreaming women to ensure the development of the country.

Addressing here at the first convocation of Muslim Youth University, the president said unless women were not made equal partners in economic struggle, the country could not witness real prosperity.

He emphasized creating public spaces for women to ensure their emancipation and empowerment.

The president also urged providing opportunities to women in the domain of online, e-business and part-time jobs to keep them intact with their professions.

He said immense openings were available for youth in the shape of Kamyab Jawan programme and other financial assistance schemes offered by banks.

He called upon the graduates to benefit from these opportunities and excel in their professional fields.

Dr Alvi emphasized upon the graduates to demonstrate honesty, integrity, and empathy in their lives, adding that knowledge without humanity had no significance.

He said the world was ignoring the norms of humanity by closing its doors upon migrants, however mentioned that Pakistan in line with the morals of empathy remained steadfast in hosting the refugees from Afghanistan for decades.

The president gave away medals to the graduates who attained positions in their respective disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Women Muslim From Refugee Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

7 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to childre ..

S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia launches national movement against alcoho ..

Mongolia launches national movement against alcoholism

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector ..

Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector rout

4 minutes ago
 Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>