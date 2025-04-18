QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Pakistan's youth are important stakeholders in the Uraan project.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony in Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor BUITUMS Professor Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mirwais Khan Kasi and others were also present.

He said that Pakistan is ready to take another flight for the fourth time, on April 1, 2022, Pakistan had internally defaulted and the national treasury was empty.

He noted that the Ministry of Finance said that the last installment of the budget would not be released due to lack of money, the single rupee was not released for development purposes when the no-confidence motion was passed, we took tough decisions under compulsion.

We had to fulfill the agreements made by the previous government with the IMF, he said adding that inflation was at 38 percent which brought down to two and a half percent by our government.

He said that the policy rate of banks has been brought back from 23 percent to 12 percent which has created new heat

and energy in the commercial sectors.

The stock market, which had become dead and had fallen to 40 thousand points.The Minister maintained that now the stock market has moved to 115 thousand, Pakistan's exports are growing by 30 percent, apart from IT exports, remittances are increasing, $4 billion in remittances have come to Pakistan in the month of March.

Ahsan Iqbal said that these overseas Pakistanis play a key role in Pakistan's development, there is a need to make Pakistan's Uraan sustainable,

Uraan Pakistan is a project on which we could work in the next 5 years to make Pakistan's economy fly.

If we work together with unity and consensus, Pakistan can compete with different countries of the world, we have resources in various forms including minerals, agriculture, we are not an underdeveloped country but an under managed country, he said.

He said that Pakistan's youth are important stakeholders in the Uraan project, we do not have chickens and eggs, but we would provide laptops, skills, artificial intelligence to the youth.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that the conditions of Balochistan were normalized through development from 2013 to 2018 and development would be our main source in the future as well.

He said that if conflicts arise in society and the ability to work together is lost, they would become allies of anti-national ideas, the ability of students to verify information should be increased, Social media is a means of entertainment.

We need to see the reality of national and political issues rather than influencing our lives through social media, he said.

He said that Pakistan is facing an economic challenge, the youth of Pakistan could face the future of the economic challenge.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the enemies of Pakistan are trying to destabilize peace of the country which would be foiled through contribution of security forces and public.

He stated that higher education has been given top priority in Balochistan, under which sub-campuses of numerous universities have been established.

By providing the best education to the youth of Balochistan, it can change the future of the province, he said adding that education is the best weapon to eliminate poverty in Pakistan, campuses have been opened in every deprived area.