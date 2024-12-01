ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Sunday reiterated the government's resolve to empower Pakistan's youth, emphasizing the importance of skill-based education in enabling young girls and boys to gain global recognition.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news channel, the Chairman said Pakistan's youth are poised to gain global recognition through the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP).

This initiative aims to equip young people with market-driven conventional and high-tech skills required for career progression, ultimately bringing their capacity at par with international standards, he added.

This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to equip the youth with market-driven skills, thereby enhancing their employability and contributing to the country's economic growth, Rana Mashhood Ahmad said.

The PM skill program promotes inclusivity, striving for gender equality, inclusiveness of differently abled young individuals, marginalized youth and empowering youth workers engaged in the informal sector.

The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is taking a significant step forward by introducing international certifications for various skill programs, he said, adding that these programs include artificial intelligence, digitalization e-gaming or e-sports electrician, plumbing, solar system, UPS installation mechanics, marketing, repairing, beautician courses and digital marketing all designed to boost global recognition and consumption of Pakistani youth.

This initiative aims to empower young Pakistani girls and boys with market-driven conventional and high-tech skills, bringing their capacity at par with international standards, he added.

This move is expected to increase the employability of Pakistani youth, both locally and internationally, he mentioned.

Responding to a query, Rana Mashhood highlighted that Pakistan is becoming a hub for skill-based education, attracting students from over 20 countries. These international students are visiting Pakistan to acquire high-end skills in various fields, including technology, vocational training and entrepreneurship, he added.

This influx of international students is a testament to the quality of education and training being offered in Pakistan, he mentioned.

The Chairman emphasized that this initiative not only promotes cultural exchange but also generates revenue for the country, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of Pakistan.