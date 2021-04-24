UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

#PakistanStandswithIndia Becomes Top Trend Over COVID-19 Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:58 PM

#PakistanStandswithIndia becomes top trend over COVID-19 situation

Common Pakistanis and celebrities have extended good wishes and support for Indians during these difficult times of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Pakistan Stands with India has become top trend after Coronavirus situation got worsened there.

The trend has shown the positive side of Pakistan that Pakistanis are choosing solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. People are praying for India over worsening situation of COVID-19.

This trend has been seen for the first time on social media and people are making different and interesting comments.

Taking to Twitter, Ammar Ali Jan wrote: “The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. We must choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. Only peace and cooperation in our region can help us prepare for existing and coming disasters,”.

Osama Khilji wrote: “#PakistanStandsWithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan.

Goes to show that despite political tensions, people on both sides of the border have immense love & concern for each other.Let the people meet, support each other, solve issues amicably.People only lose in conflict,”.

The international media also reported that how Pakistan reacted positively when India was in need of Oxygen and was going through tough situation of COVID-19. Khaleej Time reported and then tweeted: “#IndiaNeedsOxygen #PakistanStandswithIndia : Common Pakistanis & celebrities lend support for #CovidInIndia crises,”.

Coronavirus situation is very critical in India as complete lockdown has been announced in Dehli for a week after surge in cases. India is also facing the crisis of oxygen at hospitals due to increased number of Coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Social Media Twitter Border Media Best Top Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four People Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in ..

48 seconds ago

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as Roshan Digital Ac ..

38 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily coronavirus cases climb to new ..

51 minutes ago

Aeromexico Reaches Agreement to Purchase 28 New Bo ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Arm called in to help enforce COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

IGP directs police to respond complainants politel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.