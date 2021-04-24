PakistanStandswithIndia becomes top trend over COVID-19 situation

(@fidahassanain)

Common Pakistanis and celebrities have extended good wishes and support for Indians during these difficult times of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Pakistan Stands with India has become top trend after Coronavirus situation got worsened there.

The trend has shown the positive side of Pakistan that Pakistanis are choosing solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. People are praying for India over worsening situation of COVID-19.

This trend has been seen for the first time on social media and people are making different and interesting comments.

Taking to Twitter, Ammar Ali Jan wrote: “The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. We must choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. Only peace and cooperation in our region can help us prepare for existing and coming disasters,”.

Osama Khilji wrote: “#PakistanStandsWithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan.

Goes to show that despite political tensions, people on both sides of the border have immense love & concern for each other.Let the people meet, support each other, solve issues amicably.People only lose in conflict,”.

The international media also reported that how Pakistan reacted positively when India was in need of Oxygen and was going through tough situation of COVID-19. Khaleej Time reported and then tweeted: “#IndiaNeedsOxygen #PakistanStandswithIndia : Common Pakistanis & celebrities lend support for #CovidInIndia crises,”.

Coronavirus situation is very critical in India as complete lockdown has been announced in Dehli for a week after surge in cases. India is also facing the crisis of oxygen at hospitals due to increased number of Coronavirus cases.