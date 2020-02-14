UrduPoint.com
Pakistan,Turkey Enjoy Unique Bonds Of Brotherhood,friendship: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Pakistan,Turkey enjoy unique bonds of brotherhood,friendship: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed unique bonds of brotherhood and friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed unique bonds of brotherhood and friendship.

In a tweet, she said that relations of Pakistan and Turkey were rooted in historic religious and cultural ties. Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan bilateral relations were further increasing.

She said that address of Turkish President to the joint sitting of the parliament for the fourth time, was manifestation of historic relations between the two countries.

She said that sixth high level Pakistan-Turkish strategic partnership meeting was proof of increasing cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

She said Turkey's unflinching support for Pakistan's stance on Kashmir has further enhanced the sentiments of love and respect of Pakistani people for the Turkish leadership and masses.

She thanked the Turkish leadership for its principled stand on Kashmir issue.

She said that Turkish President's visit would open new avenues ofbilateral cooperation in economic, trade and cultural fields.

