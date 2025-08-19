Pakistan,Turkey strengthen cultural and educational ties through historic meetin

A significant meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) between the Prime Minister's Youth Programme and a visiting Turkish Student Delegation representing the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A significant meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) between the Prime Minister's Youth Programme and a visiting Turkish Student Delegation representing the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) on Tuesday.

The meeting marked a major milestone in strengthening the cultural and educational ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the deep-rooted, brotherly relationship between the two nations.

He highlighted Turkey's unwavering support for Pakistan during times of need and the strong cultural ties shared between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the Youth Cultural Exchange Program, a new initiative designed to promote mutual understanding and collaboration in fields such as education, entertainment, and language.

The program aims to provide a platform for students from both countries to engage in shared learning and explore each other's cultures in more depth.

The Turkish delegation shared details of a new initiative by the Turkish government, offering fully funded scholarships for 250 Pakistani students.

This initiative aims to facilitate academic exchanges and provide Pakistani students with the opportunity to study in Turkey, allowing them to experience its rich educational and cultural environment.

The meeting concluded with plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Prime Minister's Youth Programme and the Turkish Maarif Foundation, aimed at fostering cultural exchanges and educational collaborations.

The MoU is expected to further strengthen the bond between the two nations and provide new opportunities for students and youth.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation, established by the Turkish Parliament, is committed to providing educational services abroad and fostering global cultural and educational exchanges.

Operating in 67 countries with a network of 332 institutions, TMF serves over 40,000 students and offers programs ranging from preschool to higher education.

The meeting was attended by a high-level delegation from Turkey, including representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Türkiye Republic, and the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The Pakistani side was represented by officials from the Prime Minister's Youth Programme and the International Maarif School, Islamabad.