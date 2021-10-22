Pakistan,Turkey to launch joint film production venture to highlight Islamic values: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that Pakistan would launch a joint venture with Turkey to produce movies and dramas based on Islamic culture, heritage, social values, history and achievements of Islamic heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that Pakistan would launch a joint venture with Turkey to produce movies and dramas based on Islamic culture, heritage, social values, history and achievements of Islamic heroes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in collaboration with brotherly neighbour country Turkey, Pakistan has planned to flourish its entertainment industry with highlighting the Islamic values, culture and historic heroes' life-based stories to guide future generations.

He said Muslim world has a large number of heroes and there was a need to disseminate information about them so that the youth could be able to learn their true Islamic values.

"Youngsters are the present and future of Pakistan, if their thinking is not mature enough at this stage, then what direction does the future of Pakistan hold", he questioned, adding, "we are inviting the Turkish filmmakers to work with their Pakistani counterparts for co-production of movies".

"Pakistan and Turkey will jointly produce a television series on the life of warrior Salahuddin Ayubi", he said, adding that these series on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi will make the youth aware about his historic role.

"New film policy would be announced soon", he said, adding that the government with the joint efforts of Turkey would take different initiatives for filmmakers to boost the industry.