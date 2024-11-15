ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In a significant diplomatic meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday met with Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and discussed matters of mutual interests, focusing on enhancing the historic relationship between the two nations.

The meeting, held during Minister Naqvi's visit to Turkey, covered a wide range of topics, including regional security, economic partnerships, and the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners currently held in Turkey.

The discussion revolved around strengthening Pakistan-Turkey relations, which both leaders described as deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and religion.

Minister Naqvi praised the enduring brotherhood between the two countries, noting that their collaboration is steadily evolving into a sustainable strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi raised the issue of three Pakistani prisoners detained in Turkey and urged swift action for their repatriation.

Minister Yerlikaya assured his Pakistani counterpart of full cooperation and proposed sending a delegation of experts from Pakistan to Turkey to expedite the matter. "This issue will be reviewed with compassion and care," he added.

Minister Naqvi extended a formal invitation to Minister Yerlikaya to visit Pakistan, which was graciously accepted.

"Pakistan is a brotherly country, and I look forward to visiting Islamabad soon," said the Turkish Interior Minister.

Both leaders condemned terrorism in all forms and expressed solidarity in combating the global menace.

Minister Naqvi specifically condemned the October 23 terrorist attack in Ankara, emphasizing that terrorism has no religion or borders. He called for comprehensive measures and a unified global strategy to eradicate this threat.

"Terrorism is a challenge for the entire world, and collective efforts are required to overcome it," he stated.

Minister Naqvi also attended the SAHA International Expo and expressed gratitude to his Turkish hosts for their exemplary arrangements and warm hospitality.

The Expo showcased Turkey’s advancements in technology and defense, underscoring the potential for deeper collaboration between the two nations.

This meeting highlighted the strengthening bond between Pakistan and Turkey, two nations tied by centuries of shared history and mutual respect. As discussions progress on various fronts, both countries look poised to deepen their partnership in ways that promise significant benefits for their people.

Minister Naqvi’s visit concluded with optimism for stronger bilateral cooperation, reaffirming the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.