Pakistan,Turkiye Agree To Further Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone conversation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to exchange Eid greetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone conversation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to exchange Eid greetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

The two ministers reviewed the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the conversation, they expressed satisfaction on the robust strategic partnership between the two countries and agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation and engagement across multiple domains.

