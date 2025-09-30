Open Menu

Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Holds First Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting

The Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held its inaugural meeting today at the Parliament House under the convenership of Sanjay Perwani, MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held its inaugural meeting today at the Parliament House under the convenership of Sanjay Perwani, MNA.

The session featured detailed briefings by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce on Pakistan–Turkmenistan relations across political, economic and cultural spheres, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Group members, including Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mr Fateh Ullah Khan, Mr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Mr Usman Ali, Ms Saba Talpur and Ms Naima Kanwal.

Officials provided updates on ongoing regional connectivity projects and multilateral engagements. Members of the Group underscored Pakistan’s shared interests with Turkmenistan in energy security, trade and transit cooperation, regional connectivity and cultural exchanges.

In his remarks, the Convener highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, recalling Pakistan’s early recognition of Turkmenistan’s independence and the steady record of bilateral engagement since.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening high-level exchanges, advancing parliamentary linkages, promoting people-to-people contacts and establishing enabling frameworks for trade and connectivity.

The Convener further directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Mission in Turkmenistan to formally request the Mejlis for the establishment of a counterpart parliamentary friendship group.

Members reiterated the significance of parliamentary platforms in fostering mutual understanding and enhancing facilitation for business, education, and cultural linkages between the two countries.

Recent Stories

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announce ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces electric buses, passport off ..

32 seconds ago
 Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital p ..

Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital payments, environmental protect ..

34 seconds ago
 Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming ..

Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming Malakand, erstwhile Fata

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship g ..

Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting

37 seconds ago
 Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

44 seconds ago
 SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

3 hours ago
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

3 hours ago
 As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan ..

As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan, UN aid teams call for ceasef ..

37 minutes ago
 Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter ..

Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told

37 minutes ago
 PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendme ..

PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar

37 minutes ago
 Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpi ..

Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan