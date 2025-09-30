Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held its inaugural meeting today at the Parliament House under the convenership of Sanjay Perwani, MNA.

The session featured detailed briefings by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce on Pakistan–Turkmenistan relations across political, economic and cultural spheres, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Group members, including Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mr Fateh Ullah Khan, Mr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Mr Usman Ali, Ms Saba Talpur and Ms Naima Kanwal.

Officials provided updates on ongoing regional connectivity projects and multilateral engagements. Members of the Group underscored Pakistan’s shared interests with Turkmenistan in energy security, trade and transit cooperation, regional connectivity and cultural exchanges.

In his remarks, the Convener highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, recalling Pakistan’s early recognition of Turkmenistan’s independence and the steady record of bilateral engagement since.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening high-level exchanges, advancing parliamentary linkages, promoting people-to-people contacts and establishing enabling frameworks for trade and connectivity.

The Convener further directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Mission in Turkmenistan to formally request the Mejlis for the establishment of a counterpart parliamentary friendship group.

Members reiterated the significance of parliamentary platforms in fostering mutual understanding and enhancing facilitation for business, education, and cultural linkages between the two countries.