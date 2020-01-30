Pakistan,Ukraine to work on various literary cultural projects

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Inaam Ullah Khan on Thursday said Pakistan and Ukraine will further strengthen mutual ties at the literary and cultural level and also work on various literary cultural projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Inaam Ullah Khan on Thursday said Pakistan and Ukraine will further strengthen mutual ties at the literary and cultural level and also work on various literary cultural projects. He was talking to Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan Volodymyr Lakmov, who called on him here at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

He said, "We are interested in bilateral collaboration between Ukraine and Pakistan and intense people-to-people contacts." The Ambassador Volodymyr expressed his compliments on the efforts and activities of NH & LH Division towards promotion of literary and cultural activities in Pakistan and abroad.

He briefed about a new project named "Dr.Muhammad Iqbal-Taras Shevchenko" and will be dedicated to National poets of Pakistan and Ukraine, including the translations of the poetry and philosophic visions.

Inaam Ullah appreciated and welcomed the project regarding the national poets of Pakistan and Ukraine and offered every possible contribution from NH & LH Division.

Second Secretary on Culture and Humanitarian issues Dr. Olena Bordilovskawas was also present on the occasion.