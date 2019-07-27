UrduPoint.com
Pakistan,US For Enhanced Cooperation In Human Development Sector

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan,US for enhanced cooperation in human development sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Following the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States (US), the two sides have discussed measures for enhancing cooperation in human development sector of Pakistan.

Advisor to US President Donald Trump on Job Creation, Economic Empowerment, Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship, Ivanka Trump and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in different areas during a meeting, held in the Washington DC, a statement issued here said on Saturday.

Both the dignitaries contemplated over future projects in Pakistan that could help socio-economic development in the country through employment opportunities and vocational trainings for its youth.

Ivanka Trump showed keen interest in working on women empowerment in Pakistan that would help this half of society to be equal part of the country's workforce.

She also expressed a desire to launch various programmes for the welfare of women in Pakistan.

Zulfikar Bukhari thanked Ivanka for taking special interest for Women empowerment in Pakistan and highlighted the areas where both the countries could collaborate to ensure equal representation of both genders in Pakistan's workforce.

He also invited the daughter of US President, Ivanka Trump to visit Pakistan that was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

