Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Finalize Inter-regional Railway Track

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 08:07 PM

The route of the trilateral railway track Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) project has been finalized and its joint protocol will be signed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The route of the trilateral railway track Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) project has been finalized and its joint protocol will be signed tomorrow.

The route was finalized during a high-level meeting between the officials of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The key objective of the UAP project was to build a missing rail link by connecting Uzbekistan railways with Pakistan railways via Termiz- Mazar e Sharif-Logar- Kharlachi route, said a press release.

The UAP railway project would not only facilitate the regional, transit and bilateral trade amongst the participating countries but also provide better people-to-people connections to the entire region.

The line would support both passenger and freight services and would contribute in regional trade and economic growth.

The parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources and other key aspects for early implementation of the project.

The parties appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railways in achieving consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.

