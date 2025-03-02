Pakora, Chappli Kabab, Kajoor outlets attract people ahead of first iftar of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The food stalls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Peshawar become bustling hubs, drawing people eager to break their first fast with delicious and traditional delicacies.

Pakora, Kajoor and Chappli Kebab's stalls are among food outlets started attracting crowds for their tantalizing aroma, energy and mouthwatering delectable taste.

In Peshawar, the food shops of Pakora and Kajoor (dates) besides Chappli Kabab's outlets on Sunday attracted a large number of people ahead of the first Iftar of the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

Pakora is a spicy food item mostly prepared of onions, potatoes and chickens, which is being sold like a hot cake due to its delicious taste, cost-efficient varieties and energy perspectives.

Like Kajoor, Pakora is the most favorite item during Iftar parties in provincial capital where special shops were opened at historic Qissa Khwani, Ghanta Ghar, Firdus, Hasthnagri and others areas started making a roaring business ahead of first iftar.

Different types of Pakora are being prepared such as potato pakora, palak pakora, onion pakora, Gobhi pakora, attracting people, senior citizens, children, women and youth as special iftar item.

The delicious dish is being prepared from different ingredients such as onion, eggs, potatos, chicken and cauliflower after these things are dipped in a Pakora made flour.

Great rush is being witnessed on food stalls especially Pakora, Kajoor, Kachalo, Dhahi Bhalay, Nehari and Chappli Kabab at all bazaars including Qissa Khwani in Peshawar.

Peshawar's famous sri paye and haleem besides beef rice polao are also the most demanding home delivery items of Rozadars.

Riaz Khan, a retired employee of the education Department on a food stall at Hashtnagri told APP that Pakora and Kajoor are his most favorite food items during Iftar parties and without it his Iftar seems incomplete.

“Personally, I like chicken pakora because of its batter taste and energy’s perspective,” he said, adding demands of the onion and potato Pakora has also increased in local markets.

All food markets in KP are flooded with Pakora, Jalebi, Dahi Bhalay and Kachalo stalls where hectic buying are being witnessed when Iftar’s time becomes nearer.

A few Pakora and dates are enough for me as it is a complete food,” Riaz Khan said.

Like other edible items, he said prices of Pakora has also increased this year as one kiolgoram is being sold at Rs300-350 against Rs280 last year that needed to be checked by the district administration.

This popular snake of the subcontinent origin takes very less time in preparation and is being served as special Iftar meal with chutney or ketchup to people of all social class.

It is also popular among people of both rural and urban areas and is being exchanged by relatives and families as Iftar’s gifts.

“I am going to my daughter home to give her two kilogram Pakora and Kajoor as special Iftar’s gift brought from Peshawar,” said Fayaz Khan , a resident PST teacher of Wapda Town Nowshera.

“Exchange of food dishes among relatives increase love and warmth besides bringing people closer in Ramazan” he said. He said Ramazan is a month of patience and people should generously donate for help of underprivileged.

The shopkeepers said Pajora making was a profitable business as it does not require much investment and any person with Rs20,000 can easily start this profitable business.

The shopkeepers said its price has been increased due to hike in prices of related ingredients being used in preparation of this specie item.

" I have brought special stock of kajoor from Dhaki DI Khan and Punjgor Balochistan as special Ramazan offer," said Sajjad Khan, a trader of dates in Nowshera.

He said high transportation and labour cost increases prices of the commodity.

In the wake of recent rains, people thronged to Chappli Kabab, fish and Peshawari rice outlets by taking parcel of the delicious food items for first Iftari.

Jalebi and Achar shops are also making roaring sale in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Irfan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera said that price magistrates and Assistant Commissioners were directed to make visits of bazaars and markets so that edible commodities could be provided to consumers as per Govt rate.

He said that strict warning was issued to shopkeepers involved in overcharging and instructions issued to them to install price lists at prominent place.