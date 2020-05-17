PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::A child was killed while his parents sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Chak 17 Wali Pulli on Sunday.

According to police, Asad along with his wife Humaira Bibi, sons- Ali Hassan (5 years) and Zainul Abideen (2 year) was riding a motorbike on Multan road when a rashly driven vehicle hit their two wheeler.

As a result, Ali Hassan died on the spot while his three family members sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to a hospital where the condition of Zainul Abideen was stated to be critical.

Police are investigating.