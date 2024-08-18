Pakpattan Administration Mobilized To Tackle Rainwater Issues
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Following the Meteorological Department's forecast, Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan, Sadia Mehr, directed local authorities and municipal staff to remain on alert and actively address potential flooding.
The administration worked to ensure efficient drainage of rainwater from areas prone to flooding.
According to the Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan, Naeem Bashir, conducted an emergency inspection of the city during the rain, as per the Deputy Commissioner's instructions.
He assessed the presence of municipal committee staff, checked safety equipment, and evaluated the functionality of machinery used for rainwater management.
Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr instructed the Assistant Commissioner and the Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee to keep the machinery and cleaning staff on duty around the clock in the low-lying areas.
She expressed satisfaction with the presence of Revenue Officers and Municipal Committee workers actively addressing the situation during the rain.
The residents of Pakpattan expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr for the continuous efforts made by the teams throughout the night to restore sewer lines and drain rainwater from the city.
