Open Menu

Pakpattan Administration Mobilized To Tackle Rainwater Issues

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pakpattan administration mobilized to tackle rainwater issues

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Following the Meteorological Department's forecast, Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan, Sadia Mehr, directed local authorities and municipal staff to remain on alert and actively address potential flooding.

The administration worked to ensure efficient drainage of rainwater from areas prone to flooding.

According to the Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan, Naeem Bashir, conducted an emergency inspection of the city during the rain, as per the Deputy Commissioner's instructions.

He assessed the presence of municipal committee staff, checked safety equipment, and evaluated the functionality of machinery used for rainwater management.

Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr instructed the Assistant Commissioner and the Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee to keep the machinery and cleaning staff on duty around the clock in the low-lying areas.

She expressed satisfaction with the presence of Revenue Officers and Municipal Committee workers actively addressing the situation during the rain.

The residents of Pakpattan expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr for the continuous efforts made by the teams throughout the night to restore sewer lines and drain rainwater from the city.

Related Topics

Punjab Alert Pakpattan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

33 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan