UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakpattan DC Assures Farmers Of Solution To Their Problems

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakpattan DC assures farmers of solution to their problems

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal has assured farmers that their problems and difficulties will be resolved on priority.

He was addressing a meeting, attended by farmer and the district authorities. He said strict action was being taken against sellers of substandard seeds, pesticides and fertilisers.

He told farmers that there was no shortage of DAP and Urea fertilisers in the district.

An agriculture officer briefed the farmers about timely cultivation of crops. He said that locusts attack in the district had almost been controlled in the district.

Separately, DC Ahmad Kamal said that strict action would be taken against quacks at private hospitals and medical stores and cases would be registered against them.

District Drug Inspector told the meeting that 32 cases had been registered against doctors and medical stores over violation of laws.

Related Topics

Attack Shortage Agriculture

Recent Stories

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

26 minutes ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

28 minutes ago

81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been adm ..

29 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan offers great economic support to Pakist ..

39 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 274 other ..

39 minutes ago

PU declares ADC/BCom results

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.