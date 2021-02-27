Pakpattan DC assures farmers of solution to their problems

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal has assured farmers that their problems and difficulties will be resolved on priority.

He was addressing a meeting, attended by farmer and the district authorities. He said strict action was being taken against sellers of substandard seeds, pesticides and fertilisers.

He told farmers that there was no shortage of DAP and Urea fertilisers in the district.

An agriculture officer briefed the farmers about timely cultivation of crops. He said that locusts attack in the district had almost been controlled in the district.

Separately, DC Ahmad Kamal said that strict action would be taken against quacks at private hospitals and medical stores and cases would be registered against them.

District Drug Inspector told the meeting that 32 cases had been registered against doctors and medical stores over violation of laws.