Open Menu

Pakpattan Students Create Giant Human Flag For Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pakpattan students create giant human flag for Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakpattan’s Government High school students on Wednesday celebrated Independence Day by forming 9,600-square-foot human flag.

According to a private news channel, on independence day celebration 1,200 students dressed in national colors, showcasing their deep love for Pakistan.

The event, held at the Government High School in Pakpattan, was attended by notable figures including MPAs Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and Motiya Masood Khalid.

Deputy Commissioner Saadia Mehr attended the event and praised the students' impressive display of unity and patriotism.

She also commended the efforts of the education department officials, teachers, and the students participated in the event.

The event was part of Punjab’s broader Independence Day celebrations, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Saadia Mehr highlighted that the success of this event is a testament to the teamwork of the students and the dedication of the organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Independence Pakpattan Event Government Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan