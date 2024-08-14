Pakpattan students create giant human flag for Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakpattan’s Government High school students on Wednesday celebrated Independence Day by forming 9,600-square-foot human flag.

According to a private news channel, on independence day celebration 1,200 students dressed in national colors, showcasing their deep love for Pakistan.

The event, held at the Government High School in Pakpattan, was attended by notable figures including MPAs Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and Motiya Masood Khalid.

Deputy Commissioner Saadia Mehr attended the event and praised the students' impressive display of unity and patriotism.

She also commended the efforts of the education department officials, teachers, and the students participated in the event.

The event was part of Punjab’s broader Independence Day celebrations, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Saadia Mehr highlighted that the success of this event is a testament to the teamwork of the students and the dedication of the organizers.