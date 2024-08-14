Pakpattan Students Create Giant Human Flag For Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakpattan’s Government High school students on Wednesday celebrated Independence Day by forming 9,600-square-foot human flag.
According to a private news channel, on independence day celebration 1,200 students dressed in national colors, showcasing their deep love for Pakistan.
The event, held at the Government High School in Pakpattan, was attended by notable figures including MPAs Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and Motiya Masood Khalid.
Deputy Commissioner Saadia Mehr attended the event and praised the students' impressive display of unity and patriotism.
She also commended the efforts of the education department officials, teachers, and the students participated in the event.
The event was part of Punjab’s broader Independence Day celebrations, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Saadia Mehr highlighted that the success of this event is a testament to the teamwork of the students and the dedication of the organizers.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago