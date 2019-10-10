UrduPoint.com
Pak’s Armed Forces Are Capable And Motivated To Defend Motherland: Gen Zubair Hayat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:41 AM

Gen Hayat says Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of self-respect, dignity and honor of the nation

RISALPUR (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared and motivated to respond to any threat posed by enemies, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said.

According to media reports, General Hayat was addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) cadets held at Asghar Khan academy in Risalpur. He said they would defend motherland with their blood and support of the nation.

“We are capable and prepared to defend our mother land with blood,” said Gen Hayat, adding that “Pakistan s a peace-loving nation and wants peaceful relations with all neighboring countries,”.

However, he made it clear that Pakistan’s desire for peaceful and harmonious relations should never be taken as weakness. He said we have rendered great human and material sacrifices to achieve peace and stability in the region. Gen Hayat said Pakistan wants peace but never at the cost of self-respect, dignity and honor of the nation.

“Pakistan will never compromise on self-respect, honor and dignity of the nation,” General Hayat added.

