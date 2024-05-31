PAKSAT MM-1 To Enter Orbit In Next Few Days; Director Suparco
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), A.K.M Shafaat Ali said on Friday that PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will enter in its orbit above earth surface in next few days
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), A.K.M Shafaat Ali said on Friday that PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will enter in its orbit above earth surface in next few days.
PAKSAT MM-1 satellite is a five-ton multi-mission satellite, equipped with advanced communication gadgets, will enable effective internet provision in remote areas such as Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan, where optical fiber was not available, he told a private news channel.
"The satellite will provide a range of communication services, including broadband internet, tv broadcasting, mobile banking, and VSAT connectivity," he said and added, this will also contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network, meeting the growing demands of the telecom sector and addressing the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.
Dr Ali said that the Primary objective of PAKSAT MM-1 was to strengthen Pakistan's communication infrastructure, paving the way for broadening the horizons for connectivity, serving the unserved, and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.
To a query, he emphasized that successful launching of PAKSAT MM-1, is a testament to country's commitment to harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve lives, and bridge the digital divide.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has launched its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM-1, from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on May 30. This development comes after the country launched its first satellite as part of China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission from Hainan earlier this month.
Recent Stories
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget
IG chairs promotion board meeting
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister
Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG chairs promotion board meeting10 seconds ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects12 seconds ago
-
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office13 seconds ago
-
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister37 minutes ago
-
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus45 minutes ago
-
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress45 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler45 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI45 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM53 minutes ago
-
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad53 minutes ago
-
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region53 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance53 minutes ago