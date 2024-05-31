Open Menu

PAKSAT MM-1 To Enter Orbit In Next Few Days; Director Suparco

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

PAKSAT MM-1 to enter orbit in next few days; Director Suparco

Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), A.K.M Shafaat Ali said on Friday that PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will enter in its orbit above earth surface in next few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), A.K.M Shafaat Ali said on Friday that PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will enter in its orbit above earth surface in next few days.

PAKSAT MM-1 satellite is a five-ton multi-mission satellite, equipped with advanced communication gadgets, will enable effective internet provision in remote areas such as Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan, where optical fiber was not available, he told a private news channel.

"The satellite will provide a range of communication services, including broadband internet, tv broadcasting, mobile banking, and VSAT connectivity," he said and added, this will also contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network, meeting the growing demands of the telecom sector and addressing the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

Dr Ali said that the Primary objective of PAKSAT MM-1 was to strengthen Pakistan's communication infrastructure, paving the way for broadening the horizons for connectivity, serving the unserved, and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

To a query, he emphasized that successful launching of PAKSAT MM-1, is a testament to country's commitment to harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve lives, and bridge the digital divide.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has launched its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM-1, from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on May 30. This development comes after the country launched its first satellite as part of China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission from Hainan earlier this month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Mobile China Gwadar Xichang Gilgit Baltistan May TV From

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

5 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

9 seconds ago
 IG chairs promotion board meeting

IG chairs promotion board meeting

10 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for t ..

Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..

12 seconds ago
 Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

13 seconds ago
 Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form ..

Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer

15 seconds ago
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

5 minutes ago
 Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

37 minutes ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

38 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

37 minutes ago
 UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' a ..

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

37 minutes ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan