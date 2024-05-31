PAKSAT MM-1 to enter orbit in next few days; Director Suparco

Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), A.K.M Shafaat Ali said on Friday that PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will enter in its orbit above earth surface in next few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), A.K.M Shafaat Ali said on Friday that PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will enter in its orbit above earth surface in next few days.

PAKSAT MM-1 satellite is a five-ton multi-mission satellite, equipped with advanced communication gadgets, will enable effective internet provision in remote areas such as Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan, where optical fiber was not available, he told a private news channel.

"The satellite will provide a range of communication services, including broadband internet, tv broadcasting, mobile banking, and VSAT connectivity," he said and added, this will also contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network, meeting the growing demands of the telecom sector and addressing the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

Dr Ali said that the Primary objective of PAKSAT MM-1 was to strengthen Pakistan's communication infrastructure, paving the way for broadening the horizons for connectivity, serving the unserved, and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

To a query, he emphasized that successful launching of PAKSAT MM-1, is a testament to country's commitment to harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve lives, and bridge the digital divide.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has launched its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM-1, from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on May 30. This development comes after the country launched its first satellite as part of China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission from Hainan earlier this month.