PAKSAT MM1 Becomes Operational
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said on Thursday that in a historic development, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, under the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has become operational
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said on Thursday that in a historic development, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, under the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has become operational.
The operationalisation of the satellite is an important milestone in the country’s space and digital development, they said. Success of PAKSAT-MM1 will help transform Pakistan’s communication infrastructure, that will benefit and enrich various IT sectors.
The satellite will provide services such as television broadcasting, community internet, and tele-education to promote local industries.
Furthermore, it will help increase internet connectivity in remote areas which will further boost the government’s vision of Digital Pakistan.
In the United Nations E-Governance Development Index, Pakistan has improved its ranking by 14 points. The country now stands at 136 in overall ranking which was at 150 in 2022.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan’s advanced communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, was launched into space in May 2024 in collaboration with China, marking Islamabad’s second satellite in orbit.
Launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), the satellite will aid Pakistan’s digital transition by providing internet access to remote areas, he SUPARCO sources informed.
Recent Stories
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover
Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds
No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in p ..
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issu ..
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister f ..
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in place: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons4 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issues4 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister for Industries and Co ..4 minutes ago
-
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility4 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case4 minutes ago
-
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate15 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference15 minutes ago
-
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully15 minutes ago
-
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education15 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad20 minutes ago