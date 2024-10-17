Open Menu

PAKSAT MM1 Becomes Operational

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said on Thursday that in a historic development, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, under the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has become operational

The operationalisation of the satellite is an important milestone in the country’s space and digital development, they said. Success of PAKSAT-MM1 will help transform Pakistan’s communication infrastructure, that will benefit and enrich various IT sectors.

The satellite will provide services such as television broadcasting, community internet, and tele-education to promote local industries.

Furthermore, it will help increase internet connectivity in remote areas which will further boost the government’s vision of Digital Pakistan.

In the United Nations E-Governance Development Index, Pakistan has improved its ranking by 14 points. The country now stands at 136 in overall ranking which was at 150 in 2022.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan’s advanced communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, was launched into space in May 2024 in collaboration with China, marking Islamabad’s second satellite in orbit.

Launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), the satellite will aid Pakistan’s digital transition by providing internet access to remote areas, he SUPARCO sources informed.

