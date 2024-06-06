PakSat MM1 Reaches Its Earth Orbit On June 05: SUPARCO
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 11:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's second communication satellite, PakSat MM1, launched on May 30 by Pakistan's National Space Agency SUPARCO, has reached its earth orbit on June 05.
According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO), PakSat MM1 is located at an altitude of 38,786 km above the earth.
The satellite is in earth orbit at 38.2 East .
The five-tonne PakSat MM1 is equipped with the latest communication equipment which would help provide the fastest internet facility in the country.
After reaching the orbit, the solar panels of the satellite have started functioning.
Various tests will be performed on the satellite to check the condition of the satellite in orbit, the spokesperson said.
