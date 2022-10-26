UrduPoint.com

Pak,Saudi Arabia Committed To Expanding Trade Ties: SAPM

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Pak,Saudi Arabia committed to expanding trade ties: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are determined to expand bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

"It is very important for Saudi Arabia to attract major international investments into new projects in the kingdom", he said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

He added that the Saudi Development Fund has already pledged around $500 million in investment in Pakistan and the momentum has increased under the current government.

There are many opportunities for foreign investors in oil-rich kingdoms in diverse sectors, he further said.

He added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a deep religious connection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Afzal Khan Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

33 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

9 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

9 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

9 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.