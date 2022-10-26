Pak,Saudi Arabia committed to expanding trade ties: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are determined to expand bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

"It is very important for Saudi Arabia to attract major international investments into new projects in the kingdom", he said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

He added that the Saudi Development Fund has already pledged around $500 million in investment in Pakistan and the momentum has increased under the current government.

There are many opportunities for foreign investors in oil-rich kingdoms in diverse sectors, he further said.

He added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a deep religious connection.