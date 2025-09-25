Pak–Saudi defence agreement a turning point for Muslim Ummah: speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement is a historic milestone for the Muslim Ummah, the impact of which will resonate not only across the Islamic world but also globally.

This was stated by speakers at a special ceremony titled “Ek Hoon Muslim Haram Ki Pasbani Ke Liye” held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, here on Thursday. The event was hosted by Aiwan-e-Iqbal Administrator Anjum Waheed and attended by senior journalist Salman Ghani, Professor Yousaf Irfan, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rao, and Saudi Arabia-based businessman Chaudhry Shehbaz Hussain.

The speakers described the accord as a “new chapter” in Pak–Saudi relations, terming it a comprehensive partnership aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and balance of power in the region. They said the agreement would not only enhance defence cooperation but also expand economic opportunities, safeguard Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, and strengthen the broader Muslim cause.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani highlighted Pakistan’s consistent role in defending Muslim interests, recalling the country’s historic nuclear tests in 1998 under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the new defence pact reflects continuity of that resolve and carries far-reaching consequences for the Ummah. He stressed that funds generated through the agreement should be invested in Pakistan’s youth to build a prosperous future. He also cautioned against the misuse of social media against Pakistan’s armed forces, institutions, and national unity, adding that ultimate victory comes only when the nation firmly stands behind its defenders.

Prof. Yousaf Irfan described Pakistan as a “miracle of unity,” stating that passion and faith remain as decisive as technology in warfare. He said the agreement enables Pakistan to monitor and deter hostile powers, particularly Israel, and would compel adversaries to act with caution. He envisioned Muslim states, Arab and non-Arab alike, uniting to protect the Haramain Sharifain.

Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rao said the pact was the realization of Allama Iqbal’s dream of Muslim unity after a hundred years. He noted that the agreement had dealt a blow to India and would ultimately lead to its strategic decline. He underlined that strength and brotherhood born of unity were essential to raise the flag of Tawheed and Risalat.

Chaudhry Shehbaz Hussain said the defence accord is not only about military cooperation but represents a broader, comprehensive partnership. Pakistan’s professional military experience, combined with Saudi Arabia’s modern resources, would form a formidable strength against terrorism and external threats. He added that millions of Pakistani workers employed in Saudi Arabia would directly benefit from the agreement through enhanced security and improved bilateral relations.

The speakers concluded that the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Defence Agreement had given new strength, direction, and spirit to bilateral relations and carried the potential to transform the Muslim Ummah into a formidable global force. They called upon the people of Pakistan to uphold national dignity, support their institutions, and work collectively for the country’s prosperity and security.