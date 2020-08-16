PakStockPhoto, embassy in Thailand organises virtual photo exhibition to celebrate Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :PakStockPhoto and the Embassy of Pakistan in Thailand celebrated the 74th Independence Day through a three weeks long virtual photo exhibition.

The theme of the exhibition was "Our Pakistan." It was showcasing a wide range of Pakistani images including extraordinary landscapes, rich cultural heritage, varied diversity and hospitable people.

These efforts will help promote international tourism and draw more investment into the country to help boost the economy. The exhibition was currently live and could be seen on https://www.pakstockphoto.com/exhibition.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, PakStockPhoto found an innovative way to showcase Pakistan to the rest of the world. With its mission to re-brand Pakistan, this exhibition is just one example of the partnership PakStockPhoto is developing with public institutions to create a fresh new image of Pakistan.

A total of 25 high quality images by talented Pakistani and international photographers were selected for the exhibition to showcase Pakistan along with powerful storylines.

PakStockPhoto (https://pakstockphoto.com) was Pakistan's first and largest stock image library, which is on a mission to rebrand Pakistan.

The images on the platform were related to Pakistani culture, nature, heritage, people, landscape, urban/rural areas, entrepreneurship, technology, professionals, health, and other similar local themes. The platform is empowering more than 800 local photographers ranging from 18 to 70 years old with female photographers making up 35 per cent of their contributors.

PakStockPhoto's digital library was visited by customers in more than 75 countries around the world.