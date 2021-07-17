UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak,Uzbek Collaboration To Open New Avenues Of Value Addition: FCCI

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pak,Uzbek collaboration to open new avenues of value addition: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will open new avenues of value addition and help the country to almost double its exports.

This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that Uzbekistan had a well developed cotton and spinning industry and:" We can collaborate in these sectors in addition to exploiting the massive potential of value addition in the processing sector".

He appreciated the government's efforts to open new export markets for exporters and said that Central Asian Estates had a huge potential for Pakistani products.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood to enhancebilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and said that it would be beneficial for the both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Exports Uzbekistan Chamber Market Commerce Cotton Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

23 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

42 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

42 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

47 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.