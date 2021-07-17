Pak,Uzbek collaboration to open new avenues of value addition: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will open new avenues of value addition and help the country to almost double its exports.

This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that Uzbekistan had a well developed cotton and spinning industry and:" We can collaborate in these sectors in addition to exploiting the massive potential of value addition in the processing sector".

He appreciated the government's efforts to open new export markets for exporters and said that Central Asian Estates had a huge potential for Pakistani products.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood to enhancebilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and said that it would be beneficial for the both countries.