PAL, AJK Culture Academy To Collaborate Promoting Literary Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Director General Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Culture academy Faizan Arif and Director General PAL Sultan Nasir on Tuesday agreed to collaborate in enhancing literary relations between PAL and AJK Culture Academy.
In the meeting, during the visit of DG AJK Culture Academy to PAL, both sides have agreed strengthen literary collaboration between the two institutions, said a press release issued here.
Director General PAL, Sultan Nasir, briefed him about the role and contributions of the PAL in promotion of literary activities in the country.
DG AJK Culture Academy commended the PAL’s efforts and expressed the desire for initiating literary exchanges of writers and poets between AJK Culture Academy and PAL.
DG PAL Sultan Nasir said that the literature written in the regional languages of AJK should be introduced at the national level by organizing special lectures and discussions of Kashmiri poets.
During meeting, they also agreed that joint literary seminars would be organized in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.
