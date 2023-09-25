Open Menu

PAL Announces Literary Prizes

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PAL announces literary prizes

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday announced the country's top literary prizes on various categories of books and literature masterpieces, written between January 1 to December 31, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday announced the country's top literary prizes on various categories of books and literature masterpieces, written between January 1 to December 31, 2022.


A cash prize of Rs.200,000 will be given to the writer of the each winner book.
PAL Deputy Secretary Amir Nawaz Solangi told APP that in urdu language, three prizes in prose, poetry and related research or criticism would be awarded.

Likewise, two prizes in regional languages in poetry and prose would be selected.

The panel of judges consisting of eminent writers and scholars will decide the winner book on prose and poetry.
The books may be written in the national language or any regional language of Pakistan in both prose or poetry.

Meanwhile, any outstanding Urdu translation work from any international language would also be considered for the prize competition. The last date for submission of books in both prose and poetry or creative literature is 31st October, 2023.

