PAL Announces Over Rs. 5 Million In Prizes For Distinguished Writers And Poets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

In a significant literary development, the prestigious Pakistan Academy of Letters has revealed a generous prize pool of more than Rs. 5 million to honor exceptional writers and poets of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a significant literary development, the prestigious Pakistan academy of Letters has revealed a generous prize pool of more than Rs. 5 million to honor exceptional writers and poets of the country.

The renowned poet Zafar Iqbal has been named the recipient of the Kamal-e-Fun Award for 2021, a highly esteemed recognition for his remarkable literary contributions. This announcement was made by Dr. Najeeba Arif, the President of the PAL, during a press conference following the Award Committee's meeting.

The "Kamal-e-Fun Award" stands as the highest literary accolade in the country, accompanied by a substantial Rs. 1 million prize. The selection of Zafar Iqbal for the "Kamal-e-Fun Award" was made by a distinguished panel of judges, featuring eminent intellectuals such as Munir Ahmad Badini, Prof. Dr. Nazir Tabassum, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Farooqui, Dr. Rauf Parekh, and more.

The "Kamal-e-Fun Award" is a yearly acknowledgment of a Pakistani scholar's lifetime dedication to literature and holds the distinction of being the nation's most esteemed literary honor.

It was established by the Pakistan Academy of Letters in 1997, it has previously been awarded to luminaries like Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, Bano Qudsia, and Fahmida Riaz, among others.

Additionally, PAL also unveiled the "National Literary Awards" for 2021. Dr. Najiba Arif, Chairperson of the PAL, disclosed the recipients, which included Irfan Javed for the Saadat Hasan Manto Award for urdu Prose, Taseef Tabsem for the Babai Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq Award for Urdu Prose (Research and Critical Literature), and Iftikhar Arif for the Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award for Urdu poetry, among others.

The literary community in Pakistan anticipates the upcoming recognition and celebration of these outstanding literary figures, as they continue to contribute significantly to the nation's rich literary heritage.

