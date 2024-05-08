PAL announces Rs. 5.2 millions awards for Pakistani writers, poets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Wednesday announced nomination of Prominent writer, Hassan Manzar for Kamal-e-Fun Award for the years 2022.

Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime’s achievement in creative and research work.

The amount of this award is Rs. 1,000,000/- . The panel of judges consisted of well-known writers and scholars including Munir Ahmad Badini, Dr. Moeen ud Din Aqeel, Dr. Salma Shaheen, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Sarwat Mohyuddin, Riffat Abbass, Yousuf Hussain Abadi, Mubeen Mirza, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Sanjrani, Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dr. Amjad Tufail, Bushra Farrukh, Haris Khalique, Farrukh Yaar Khan and Akhtar Dargahi met here today.

The meeting, held at the office of PAL, was presided by Munir Ahmad Badini. Chairperson, PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif has also announced the National Literary Awards for the year 2022, given on the best literary books written during the year 2022 in urdu and other Pakistani languages during a press conference held here.

According to the decision of the panel, for Urdu Prose (Creative Literature) Saadat Hasan Manto Award is given to Ahmad Saleem on his Book “Meri Dharti Mere Log” (Judges: Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Asghar Nadeem Syed and Khalid Fateh Muhammad).

For Urdu Prose (Criticism and Research), Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award is given to Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi on his book “Urdu Adab Maholiati Tanazur” (Judges: Dr. Moeen ud Din Aqeel, Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir and Dr. Nasir Abbass Nayyar).

For Urdu Poetry, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award is given to Qamar Raza Shahzad on his book “Dar Guzar” (Judges: Prof. Jaleel Aali, Dr. Ehsan Akbar and Dr. Zia ul Hassan) while for Punjabi Poetry, Syed Waris Shah Award is given to Ghulam Hussain Sajid on his book “Kun De Gunn” for Punjabi Prose Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award is given to Nain Sukh on his book “Waba Te Waseb” (Judges: Dr. Inam ul Haq Javid, Dr. Moeen Nizami and Dr. Sughra Sadaf).

For Sindhi Poetry, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award is given to Imdad Hussaini on his book “Zard Matti” and for Sindhi Prose Mirza Qaleech Baig Award is given to Manzoor Kohiar on his book “Denok 109” and Dr.

Fayaz Latif on his book “Shaikh Ayaz Je Shairee Jee Lughat” (Judges: Taj Joyo, Akhtar Dargahi and Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Samejo).

For Pushto Poetry, Khushhal Khan Khattak Award is given to Ismail Gauhar on his book “Ghazal o Ghazal” and for Pushto Prose Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award is given to Aseer Mangal on his book “Tarla Da Tarbor Vee” (Judges: Dr. Salma Shaheen, Dr. Khalil Bawar and Dr, Hanif Khalil).

For Balochi Prose, Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award is given to Yousuf Gichki on his book “ Tarangani Johan” and for Balochi poetry Mast Tawakli Award is given to Mubarak Qazi on his book “ Gas e Watarkang Lotan” (Judges: Munir Ahmad Badin, Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch and Dr. Zia ur Rehman Baloch).

For Seraiki Poetry Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award is given to Iqbal Babar on his book “Saroop” and for Seraiki Prose, Dr. Maher Abdul Haq Award is given to Hafeez Khan on his book “Marma Jeewan Dee” (Judges: Dr. Nasrullah Khan Nasir, Ms. Musarat Kalanchvi and Rifat Abbass).

For Brahui Poetry, Taj Muhammad Tajal Award is given to Maher Zahid Nalvi on his book “Qab-e-Qausain” for Brahui Prose Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award is given to Zauq Brahui on his book “Mir Noor Muhammad Mengal: Zindo Kirdar” (Judges: Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Mir Salahuddin Mengal and Noor Khan Muhammad Hasni), for Hindko Poetry Saeen Ahmad Ali Award is given to Sajid Sarhadi on his book “Piyar Dee Dewe”, for Hindko Prose Khatir Ghaznavi Award is given to Gul Arbab on her Book “Chuni Naal Baheni Kahanian”.

For English Prose Pitras Bukhari Award is given to Kamils Shamsie on her book “Best Friends”, for English Poetry Daud Kamal Award is given to Ejaz Rahim on his Book “Charli Hebdo and Other Poems” for Translation Muhammad Hasan Askari Award is given to Yasmeen Hameed on her book “Junoobi Asia Kee Muntakheb Nazmein” (Judges: Dr. Rauf Parekh, Salman Basit, Dr. Iqbal Afaqi).

The award money Rs. 200,000/- will be given to each winner for the National Literary Award 2022.