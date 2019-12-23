UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL Arranges Literary Event On Quaid's Struggle

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

PAL arranges literary event on Quaid's struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :In connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday arranged a literary event to share the work of various writers in local languages on struggle of Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary National History and Heritage Dr Nadeem Shfique Malik said that sincere efforts were needed to collect written work on struggle of Quaid-e-Azam for creation of Pakistan.

He said that in 1948, the Father of the Nation was first honored in Pushto language which reflects great respect of Pukhtoons for Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that many poems were written on Quaid in Pushto language. He said many books will be written in all languages for learning of young generation on the life and struggle of Jinnah.

Head of Department at Faisalabad University, Dr Traiq Hashmi said that there was a need to encourage researchers to collect material and start written work on Quaid life at universities. He said that in urdu languages, many poems and books were written to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam.

Dr Traiq Hashmi said that there was a need to start work on translation of letters wrote between Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that seminars and workshops should be conducted to boost youth of the country to work on Quaid-e-Azam's life.

He said that Asghir Abid and Sajad Haider Pervaiz are great contributors in Saraiki language with many books written on Jinnah.

Professor Saeed Majid said that more chapters should be added on Quaid-e-Azam's life in curriculum.

He said that many well known poems in Punjabi and Sindhi were written to pay tribute to Jinnah which shows the unity of languages.

Intellectuals including Professors Raja Akram Azam, Dr Rashid Hammed, Muhmood Ahmed, Majid Shah, Manzir Naqvi, Rehman Haffez, Sheraz Dasti, Gulam Muhau Deen, Iqbal Hussain, Tariq shahid and Ahmed Raza Saleemi attended the event.

Book fairs was also arranged on many languages on Jinnah's life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Rashid Ahmed Raza Event All Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

1 hour ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

1 hour ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.