ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :In connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday arranged a literary event to share the work of various writers in local languages on struggle of Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary National History and Heritage Dr Nadeem Shfique Malik said that sincere efforts were needed to collect written work on struggle of Quaid-e-Azam for creation of Pakistan.

He said that in 1948, the Father of the Nation was first honored in Pushto language which reflects great respect of Pukhtoons for Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that many poems were written on Quaid in Pushto language. He said many books will be written in all languages for learning of young generation on the life and struggle of Jinnah.

Head of Department at Faisalabad University, Dr Traiq Hashmi said that there was a need to encourage researchers to collect material and start written work on Quaid life at universities. He said that in urdu languages, many poems and books were written to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam.

Dr Traiq Hashmi said that there was a need to start work on translation of letters wrote between Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that seminars and workshops should be conducted to boost youth of the country to work on Quaid-e-Azam's life.

He said that Asghir Abid and Sajad Haider Pervaiz are great contributors in Saraiki language with many books written on Jinnah.

Professor Saeed Majid said that more chapters should be added on Quaid-e-Azam's life in curriculum.

He said that many well known poems in Punjabi and Sindhi were written to pay tribute to Jinnah which shows the unity of languages.

Intellectuals including Professors Raja Akram Azam, Dr Rashid Hammed, Muhmood Ahmed, Majid Shah, Manzir Naqvi, Rehman Haffez, Sheraz Dasti, Gulam Muhau Deen, Iqbal Hussain, Tariq shahid and Ahmed Raza Saleemi attended the event.

Book fairs was also arranged on many languages on Jinnah's life.