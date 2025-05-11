Open Menu

PAL, Bazm-e-Adab To Celebrate Renowned Poet Prof. Aali’s 80th Birthday On May 12

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM

PAL, Bazm-e-Adab to celebrate renowned poet Prof. Aali’s 80th birthday on May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Bazm-e-Adab, a literary organization, in collaboration with the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a prestigious event to celebrate the 80th birthday of eminent poet and intellectual Professor Jaleel Aali on May 12.

The event would be held under the title "Tribute of Respect" at 2:00 PM in the Conference Hall of the PAL.

Renowned literary figure Iftikhar Arif would preside over the event, while the distinguished guests of honor included renowned writer Muhammad Hameed Shahid, acclaimed poet Mr. Manzar Naqvi, and literary critic Dr. Ashraf Kamal.

Eminent poets, scholars, and admirers from across the country were also expected to attend this gracious event.

